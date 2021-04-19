Museum Garden Club to hold plant sale

Jefferson. The Museum Garden Club of Jefferson will hold its annual plant sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, at the Jefferson Township Museum, 315 Dover Milton Road, Jefferson.

Locally grown perennials, assorted annuals, herbs, vegetables, and gift plants will be available for purchase. Members of the garden club, including the New Jersey Master Gardeners, will be on site to assist shoppers with plant selections and gardening questions. Miss Elizabeth’s Gift Shoppe for Mother’s Day shopping.

Proceeds from the sale support the garden club’s efforts to maintain Miss Elizabeth’s garden on the grounds of the Jefferson Township Museum. Masks are required for entry.

For further information, email gardner.jhs@jeffersontownship.net or go to jeffersontownship.net/360/HistoricalSociety. Check out the historical society on Facebook.