New Sussex Symphony opens its rehearsals to the public

Sparta. Just two days before the New Sussex Symphony’s annual family concert in March 2020, Covid-19 swept in. The concert was canceled, and the group hasn’t played together since.

That painful drought of live music ended May 13, when the New Sussex Symphony gathered in the bandshell behind the Sparta Public Library (George Dykstra Concert Park) to read through some classical orchestra music.

The Symphony’s “Music in May” open rehearsals will continue on Tuesday, May 18, and Tuesday, May 25. They’ll be playing from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., socially distanced and with special masks for wind and brass players.

They aren’t formal concerts, but rather read-throughs of works selected by music director Jordan Brown. And they’re free, so drop by.

To learn more about the group, visit newsussexsymphony.org or the group’s Facebook page.