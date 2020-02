Help crowd source the solution to a feigned murder at the Newton Greater Chamber of Commerce Murder Mystery dinner at the VFW, 85 Mill Street in Newton at 6 p.m. on March 7. Attendees are asked to dress in 1980s style to enjoy a buffet dinner with soft drinks, dessert and coffee. Attendees must be at least 18 years old. There is a cash bar available for those who are 21 or older and who have photo ID. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities available. For tickets, call (973) 300-0433.