North Star Theater presents ‘A Quaran-teen Broadway Cabaret’

Shining a spotlight on talented teenagers in Sussex County and beyond, North Star Theater Company presents, “A Quaran-teen Broadway Cabaret.”

Directed by Jodi Halteman and edited by Chrissy Fulmer, the show premiere June 27 at North Star’s Facebook page at @NorthStarTheater and will be available on its YouTube page and website, northstartheatercompany.org. The performance is free to watch, but donations are welcome to support the non-profit theater company.

Performers include Andover residents Felicia Artrip, Eliza Halteman and Zach Halteman; Sparta residents Liv Canova, Paige DeGiovanni, Stephanie Downes, Julianne Handzus, Julia Kadar, Emma McNamara, Cassidy Pry, Ella Simmons, Luke Simmons, Miranda Smith, and Sabrina Smith; Sam Bloch of Byram; Elena Spagna of Jefferson; Cassandra Barckett of Pompton Lakes; and Alex Vacchiano of Boonton.

Director Jodi Halteman of Andover, a board member of North Star Theater Company and a music teacher in the Sparta school system, has been impressed with the students who have transitioned to an online format during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is also aware that many of the students were unable to perform in their school shows.

“We wanted to provide an opportunity for students to showcase their performing arts skills and to create an outlet for them to shine,” said Halteman.

Although it is unclear when theater will officially open in New Jersey, many performers have turned to YouTube to perform. Chrissy Fulmer, producer of the Quaran-teen cabaret, directed the theater’s first online performance that featured young adults.

A summer lineup is scheduled including “Disney Classics” in July and “The Golden Age of Broadway” in August and are open to people of all ages. More information may be found online.