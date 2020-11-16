Nutcracker tickets now on sale

Sparta. The Centre for Dance Artistry, 191 Woodport Road, Sparta. is now selling tickets for its annual Nutcracker ballet. This year special guest artists are the Lenahan School of Irish Dance, which will give a pre-performance showcase. Purchase tickets to the outdoor show online at thecentrefordanceartistry.com. Physical tickets will be available for pick-up the week of the performance. Tickets not picked up prior to the show, will be available before the performance. For special handicap or wheelchair-accessible information, call the studio at 973-512-3011.