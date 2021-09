Sparta. Our Lady of the Lake Church will be holding a Blessing of the Animals on Monday, Oct. 4, at 4 p.m. sharp in celebration of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. As a Covid-19 safety precaution, the parking lot outside the church will be marked and masks are required for pet owners. “It is a wonderful opportunity to provide a special blessing for your beloved animals,” the church says. The church is located at 294 South Sparta Avenue, Sparta. For more information call 973-729-6107.