Layton. Peters Valley School of Craft is holding a live, interactive, virtual craft fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2. Buy from more than 80 juried artists from the comfort of your home. Interact with artists live during show hours, or shop at your convenience anytime during the event, which you can join by logging on to petersvalley.org/events/virtual-craft-market. For more information visit craftfair@petersvalley.org.