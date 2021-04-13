‘Phantom’ stars to sing for SCARC

The couple met on stage. It was 1997, and they were performing in “The Phantom of the Opera” at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., before the tour moved to Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

“Then, I moved to the Broadway company and Ron stayed on tour,” Sandra Joseph. “We weren’t sure what our future would look like, but it turned out that ours was not a ‘Showmance.” It was the real deal. We’ve been happily married since 2002.”

The wildly popular Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, seen by 140 million people, tells the story of a dangerous and disfigured musical genius who lives beneath the Paris Opéra House, and his obsession with a young soprano. For ten years, Joseph starred as the lead Christine Daae. She is also author of the book “Unmasking What Matters.”

Her husband, Ron Bohmer, has starred in more than a dozen Broadway productions, including “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Ragtime,” and “The Book of Mormon.”

The SCARC Foundation will present a streaming virtual concert fundraiser featuring Joseph and Bohmer at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, on Zoom. The foundation raises money for people with developmental disabilities and their families in Sussex County.

“We are so blessed to have a wonderful relationship with Sandra and Ron,” said SCARC Foundation executive Chris Hemmer. “Having iconic stars perform for SCARC each year enables us to expand our brand, and we are able to share the great work that we do with people all over the country.”

Joseph and Bohmer started performing live for the SCARC Foundation at the Performing Arts Center at Sussex County Community College in 2017. Last year’s show was also virtual.

“I was a keynote speaker for a SCARC event prior to partnering with them on fundraising,” Joseph said. “We love knowing that we can bring a bit of joy to these hard-working families during this difficult time.”

The concert proceeds will help SCARC provide recreation programs, including summer camp, basketball, swimming, bowling, and dances, as well as respite care that provides a much-needed break for families caring for a child with a disability. The funds will also go toward guardianship services, which helps guide families through the complicated process of becoming the legal guardian for their disabled family member.

“This year, SCARC will provide services to over 500 people with developmental disabilities and their families,” Hemmer said.

There are two ways to support the SCARC Foundation through the concert:

● Performance sponsorships range from $250 to $750. Call 973-383-7442,ext. 260 to become a sponsor.

● Concert tickets can be purchased for $25 at http://bit.ly/2021Concert.

“People are really missing the arts, and we’re grateful that technology allows us to recreate the magic of live performances, even though we’re doing it from our living room,” Joseph said. “Everyone gets a front row seat this way, which is pretty cool.”