Photographer Cathy Rosselli to discuss ‘Posing Subjects for Comfort & Flattery’

The Vernon Camera Club will host professional photographer Cathy Rosselli who will talk about “Posing Subjects for Comfort & Flattery” from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, via Zoom.

Rosselli started in classic film photography and transitioned to digital imaging, which allowed her creativity to blossom. After mastering depth of field and shutter speed, she branched out from nature photography to equine photography.

Tapping into her background in beauty and cosmetology, she was drawn to portraiture. After several years, she became adept at posing people and creating pinup art photos. She created her “BE-YOU-tiful” photo sessions, which featured complete makeovers and posing in the most flattering ways.

Rosselli says that every “body” is unique. She pays special attention to her subject’s eyes, adjusts their hair, and makes sure she photographs her subjects from the best angle to get the perfect pose for that person. She always makes sure her sessions are enjoyable for her subject. Her rapport with clients and distinctive style led to a progression into wedding photography.

Her work may be seen at cathyrossellistudios.com. She shares much of her work on Facebook as Cathy Rosselli Studios. Her children’s studio page is called Little Pixels Children’s Portraiture.

The Zoom presentation is available via invite by emailing the Vernon Camera Club at vernoncameraclub1@gmail.com.

Annual membership dues are $25. The club explores different topics each month, and offers fun photo assignments, constructive critiques, and meet-ups.