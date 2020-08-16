Photographer Penelope Taylor to present virtual program on composition

Vernon. Penelope Taylor will present the virtual program “Compelling Composition” to the Vernon Camera Club at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Taylor is a New Jersey-based photographic artist whose father introduced her to single-lens reflex film cameras in her early teens. In 2003, she began working with digital cameras and later embraced the iPhone camera as an artistic tool. Her passion is traveling throughout the United States and Canada to capture her favorite subject — landscapes. She began to exclusively produce work using Nikon digital cameras that have been converted for infrared photography. In 2017, she began to offer infrared-specific landscape photo workshops, where she teaches capture and black-and-white processing workflow. You can view her images at pentaylorphotography.com. To view the virtual program, request an invitation by sending an email to vernoncameraclub1@gmail.com. If after participating in the meeting you wish to join the Vernon Camera Club, the dues are $20 per year.