Pocono Arts holds student exhibit

Pocono Arts Council is presenting its annual Juried Student Exhibition now through April 23 in the Community Gallery at 701 Main Street, Suite 402, Stroudsburg.

It features 39 entries from students in K-12 in the Monroe County school district, private schools, and homeschools in the county. The exhibition includes works in 2-D, 3-D, and photography. Mediums represented include acrylic, collage, mixed media, pastel, paper, photography, watercolor, oil, pencil, and pen and ink.

The student artists’ reception and awards ceremony will be held Friday, April 16, from 4 to 6 p.m., with awards at 5 p.m. at the gallery.

The judge for this year’s show was James Gloria, co-founder of the Totts Gap Arts Institute in Bangor, Pa.

The show can be viewed at the following times:

● Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Email to set up a time at info@poconoarts.org or call 570-476-4460.

● First Saturday Art Walk on Saturday, April 3, from 6-8 p.m.

● Closing reception and awards ceremony on Friday, April 16, from 4-6 p.m.

● Virtual gallery: poconoarts.org/opportunities/student-art-exhibition-2021

The Pocono Arts Council is a local arts service organization serving Monroe County and the Pocono region. For further information, visit poconoarts.org, email info@poconoarts.org, or call 570-476-4460.