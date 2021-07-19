Project Help is calling for vendors for ‘Everything Party’ on Oct. 17

Project Help is calling for vendors for the “Everything Party” on Oct. 17 at the American Legion post 132, Franklin NJ 07461.

What the heck is an “Everything Party”? The party is a celebration of the holidays not able to be celebrated in a meaningful way due to the pandemic. So, we have tossed them into one big party for the community.

On the agenda, Santa will be there with lots of great toys, The Easter Bunny will lead the Easter Egg Hunt and hand out prizes and there will be a Halloween Parade/contest and voters will judge the best costume for a prize.

A dance contest, live country music by the Nikki Briar Band, an award winning group. Food and beverages of the adult type and for kids.

Admission and all activities are free. Attendees will only pay for food and drink.

To participate as a vendor, have a great time, make some money and help our military and veteran families. https://revenue-usa.keela.co/vendor-form-everything-party or call Carol at 973-219-3484 clastarza@embarqmail.com or Sandy @ 973-875-2068 Sandy@mitchellclan.com.

Sandy Mitchell

Sandy Mitchell, Executive Director

Project Help | EIN 81-1804210

973-875-2068 Office

862-266-9726 Cell

www.ProjectHelp.US

Project Help, a 501c3 Charity, is dedicated to the welfare of our military, veterans and their families. We work with them to provide essential services that will carry them through difficult times and put them on the road to success and fulfillment. We provide, not only basic needs, but continue with the veteran for as long as needed to assure their success. We make every attempt to provide them with great employment opportunities.