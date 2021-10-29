Pumpkin float delights Halloween lovers from LACE

What better way to celebrate Halloween than with a train of floating pumpkins?

Sussex County Community College’s LACE students, now back on campus after nearly three semesters of virtual classes, were wowed by the pumpkin float at Hortons Pond. The students dropped off their already-carved pumpkins at the pond prior to class on Oct. 20.

Steve Raye from Wantage Fire Department, Colesville Co #2, brought his trailer to transport the pumpkins and floats to the launch site across the pond. The Hopatcong Defiance Engine Company #3 was there to place them in the water and row the lighted pumpkin “train” all over the pond.

They have made this happen every year, with Kevin Schneider recruiting different helpers. This year he brought Tim Dewey and Scott Nelson. SCCC’s Security and Facilities department also pitched in.

Wood shop students from Kittatinny Regional High School built the floats about six years ago with plywood donated by Home Depot. Hampton Cub Scout Pack 96, Den 5, painted the floats.

LACE (Learning At College Experience) is in its 14th year, with a virtual section still offered in addition to its in-person classes. This program, which currently has 48 students, provides social skills, life skills, and academics for adults with special needs from Sussex, Morris, and Warren counties.

Their usual activities and games could not take place because of Covid restrictions, but the students did come dressed in their Halloween costumes.

While the pumpkin float was being assembled, the class enjoyed a PowerPoint/Kahoot internet game, Halloween movie, and song clips in the PAC Theater. After that, the students grabbed a snack on their way down to the pond.

Mother Nature could not have been kinder that day, which is usually freezing for the pumpkin float festivities. Instead, it was a perfect fall day.