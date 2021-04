Newton. The Rodfather Gang Car Club of Sussex County is gearing up for its first cruise on Saturday, May 1, in the parking lot in front of Friendly’s in Newton. This club started in 2018 but has its roots in cruises dating back to the early ‘90s. Cruises will be held every Saturday from 2 p.m. until dusk and will feature a DJ and giveaways donated by local businesses. The not-for-profit clue honors and preserves antique, classic, muscle and newer cars and trucks.