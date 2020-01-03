Rodney Marsalis to kick off January Thaw

Centenary Stage Company kicks off 2020 with its January Thaw Music Festival featuring three musical guest artists throughout the month of January. The series launches with Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass on Saturday, Jan.11 at 8:00 pm in the Sitnik Theatre at the Lackland Performing Arts Center in Hackettstown.

The sound of Rodney's trumpet has reverberated throughout the world. Whether playing baroque piccolo trumpet or interpreting works commissioned especially for him, his artistry has been enthusiastically enjoyed by audiences internationally. He has been praised by music critics for his evocative interpretation, impeccable virtuosity and beauty of sound. Marsalis, who learned from none other than his cousin, Wynton, now serves as the Principal Trumpet for the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia and is an Artist in Residence at Temple University

Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass mixes classical, big band jazz and New Orleans swing. This brass ensemble brings together top musicians from across the country, led by Marsalis himself. Members of this "dream team" have appeared on the world's most prominent stages and performed with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, São Paolo State Symphony Orchestra, Imani Winds, Canadian Brass and Boston Brass. They are dedicated to engaging audiences and bringing the joyous experience of great music to the stage.

Following Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass is Grammy nominated guitarist, Diego Figueiredo, and clarinetist extraordinaire, Ken Peplowski, who, together in this live performance, bring to life the music of the famous album "Jazz Samba.” January Thaw will feature Diego Figueiredo and Ken Peplowski: The Bossa Nova Wave Saturday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m.

Rounding out the festival will be Sam Reider and the Human Hands. Reider is an award-winning composer, multi-instrumentalist, and singer who is making waves at the intersection of the jazz and Americana worlds. The Human Hands are a collective of virtuoso acoustic musicians based in New York City who have developed a cult following and a reputation for mind-bending sets of high-energy, improvised music. This award-winning group will finish out Centenary Stage Company’s 2020 January Thaw Music Festival on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for all January Thaw performances are $27.50 for adults and $17.50 for students and children under 12 in advance. As with all concerts, jazz and special programs, ticket prices increase $5 on the day of the event. All January Thaw Music Festival performances will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.