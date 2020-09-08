x
Sean O’Flynn to give outdoor concert at Van Kirk Homestead

Sparta. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy an eclectic mix of Southern rock, folk, blues, and classic rock.

08 Sep 2020 | 05:15
    Sean O’Flynn (Photo provided)
Bring your lawn chair for a Saturday afternoon of fun and easy listening at the Sparta Historical Society’s Van Kirk Homestead Museum.

Sean O’Flynn, a guitarist and vocalist who lives in Sussex County, will perform outside the museum from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. He performs an eclectic mix of covers, including songs by The Eagles, Neil Diamond, Cat Stevens, Pink Floyd, The Allman Brothers, Gordon Lightfoot, Van Morrison, Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, and Bruce Springsteen.

Originally from New York City, O’Flynn has been a part of many bands that have come and gone, one of which opened for bands like Marshall Tucker, The Outlaws, and New Riders of the Purple Saige.

In 2015, he decided to perform almost exclusively as a solo act and hasn’t looked back. He performed over 170 shows in 2019 alone. His voice has been likened to a mix of Greg Allman, Travis Tritt, and Neil Diamond.

The event is weather-dependent.This is a free event for members and $10 for non-members. Get your tickets at vankirkmuseum.org.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks, social distancing, and sign-in information will be required and monitored. Capacity limits will also be followed. The museum will be closed, and there will be no rest rooms available.

The museum is located at 336 Main Street (Route 517, use middle school driveway). For more information visit vankirkmuseum.org.

Open house this Sunday
The Van Kirk Homestead Museum will be open Sunday, Sept. 13, continuing its second and fourth Sunday free open house schedule.
Only the changing exhibit gallery that currently houses “Thomas Alva Edison: The Person, The Vision, His Genius” will be open. The rest of the house, including the out buildings, will be closed to visitors, although visitors may stroll through the lovely gardens.
Only four guests will be permitted at a time, by appointment, for 45-minute tours (arrive 15 minutes early). Masks are required.
Time slot choices are 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m, 2:30 p.m., and 3:15 p.m. Visitors will be accompanied by a docent who will discuss the highlights of the exhibit.
Visit vankirkmuseum.org to make your reservations. As restrictions are further reduced, the historical society will continue to add more tickets.
Those unable to make the Sunday open houses may make a personal appointment by calling 973-459-8221 one week in advance.
The open houses will continue through Dec. 13.
For more information visit vankirkmuseum.org, call 973-726-0883, or email spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com.