At 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 246 Woodport Road in Sparta, is holding its 6th Annual Night of Fish & Chips, featuring The Thistle Catering, serving dine-in or curbside takeout meals including New England Cod Fish & Chips or Chicken Fingers, coleslaw, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverage. (Last fish fried at 6:30 p.m.). Tickets are $20 for adults, and $12 for child. Call to order, 973-729-7010 or visit http://soth.yapsody.org.