‘Sister Act: The Divine Musical’ to be presented virtually

Drama Geek Studios presents “Sister Act: The Divine Musical” in a virtual production during the weekend of April 9.

The classic comedy was a movie featuring Whoopi Goldberg, and has been adapted for musical theater featuring a book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner and a toe-tapping score by Alan Menken. The stage production of “Sister Act” was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier, played by Marivelle Clavel-Davis, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found — a convent.

Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior played by Shannah Yerofeyev. Using her disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Drama Geek Studios is a non-profit community theater located in Newton. Its production, directed by Joshua Reed, features all the characters of the original 1992 movie: Maria Schneider as Sr. Mary Robert, Meg Koenig as Sr. Mary Patrick, Lori Tomlin as Sr. Mary Lazarus, Budd Williams as Officer Eddie Souther, Dave Delima as Gangster Curtis Jackson, as well as a cadre of other local Sussex County residents rounding out the cast.

The production team includes musical director Scott Tomlin, choreographer Lori Tomlin, lighting design by Meg Koenig and Joshua Reed, and digital recording and editing by Olivia Tomlin.

There will be three opportunities to view the production: Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10, at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. A link will be emailed to those who purchase tickets for a specific performance. Everyone watching is required to purchase a ticket, just as in live theater.

To buy tickets, which are $15 each, visit sisteractdgs.bpt.me or call 973-512-8251.