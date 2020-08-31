Sparta Camera Club asks, ‘What did you shoot over the summer?’

Sparta. Photographers are asked to submit up to four photos for the Sparta Camera Club’s Wednesday, Sept. 9, online meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. The theme is, “What did you shoot or learn (photographically) over the summer?” Each submitter will have the opportunity to share their summer experience. During this meeting, members will prepare for the Sept. 23 meeting, which will be a critique of summer nature photos. The photos will then also be reviewed by two of the club’s master photographers. The submission of photos is limited to members only. Non-members interested in watching the online meeting may email info@spartacameraclub.org at least two days before the meeting. The club held two small (socially distanced) field trips over the summer, visiting White Lake and the Three Silos Farm, Sunflower Field. More trips are planned for fall. A series for beginners starts with a Sept. 30 presentation by Nick Palmieri on photography basics. This will be followed by several user group sessions to discuss the various components of photography. The Lightroom and Photoshop user group will resume online later this year. Field trips, workshops, and user groups are for members only. Check out the offerings at spartacameraclub.org.