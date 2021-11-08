Sparta Camera Club’s photo Expo returns

The public is invited to view the Sparta Camera Club’s 36th annual print competition.

The two-day free exhibit will be held in the Sparta Ambulance Building, 14 Sparta Avenue, from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Some of the works at the exhibit will be available for sale. Award-winning club members will be available to answer questions about photography and the club.

Expo XXXVI features photographers’ works in a print format. There are 10 categories plus separate categories for students and beginner photographers. A three-judge professional panel reviewed the works on Nov. 3. Prizes go to the winners, including the top print of the year.

The Sparta Camera Club is holding both virtual and in-person meetings this year. The club offers outings, workshops, and user groups for basic photography, cell phone photography, Lightroom, and Photoshop.

For more information visit spartacameraclub.org or email info@spartacameraclub.org.