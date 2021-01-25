Sparta Camera Club to explore infrared photography

Infrared photography is enjoying a recent resurgence of interest. An upcoming lecture offered by the Sparta Camera Club has the answers to the most common questions for a photographer to begin exploration in the spectrum of light that we cannot see.

The workshop led by Penelope Taylor will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, online via Web Ex.

Taylor will cover gear options (lens filters versus converted cameras), choice of infrared lens/sensor filters, and how to avoid common capture pitfalls. A selection of black-and-white images from Taylor’s portfolio will also be presented.

Taylor is a New Jersey-based photographic artist whose father introduced her to single-lens reflex film cameras in her early teens. In 2003, she began working with digital cameras and later embraced the iPhone camera as an artistic tool.

Her passion is traveling throughout the United States and Canada to capture her favorite subject — landscapes. Several years ago, she began to exclusively produce work using Nikon digital cameras that have been converted for infrared and full-spectrum photography. In 2017, Taylor began to offer infrared-specific landscape workshops where she teaches capture and black-and-white processing techniques.

Sparta Camera Club members will receive an automatic invitation to this meeting. Non-members need to email info@spartacameraclub.org . Visitors are allowed to attend one meeting for free before being required to join.