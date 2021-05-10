Sparta Farmers Market returns

Sparta. The Sparta Farmers Market opened for its 11th season on Saturday, with the region’s best farmers, makers, and bakers.

The market will take place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Nov. 20, in the west parking lot of the Sparta Health and Wellness Center, 89 Sparta Avenue.

Manager and owner Ben Del Coro says this year’s line up includes many past market favorites who will bring to the market locally grown produce, pasture-raised all-natural meats and plants, along with artisanal breads, bakery items, honey, jams, herbs, seasonings, specialty prepared foods, coffee, juices, and cheeses. Hand crafted items will include pottery, candles, soaps, woodworks, and textiles.

For a complete list of vendors and items available at the market, visit the Sparta Farm Market website at spartafarmersmarket.org.

The market will also bring back its local music program, biweekly demonstrations and discussions by area chefs, farmers and alternative health experts. Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced.