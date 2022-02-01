x
Sparta watercolorist to lead class at community center

Sparta. Wendy Stamer will guide her students through the entire process of painting a bird, step by step, as they learn the basic techniques and principles of watercolors.

| 01 Feb 2022 | 05:54
    Wendy Stamer (Photo provided)
Professional artist Wendy Stamer of Sparta will teach a class in watercolor painting at noon on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way (Hampton Township), Newton.

Sponsored by the Sussex County Art Society, this class is open to interested artists of all levels of ability.

Stamer will guide her students through the entire process of painting a bird, step by step, as they learn the basic techniques and principles of watercolors. At the end of the two-hour class, each participant will have created a painting of their own and discovered for themselves the joys and satisfaction that watercolors have to offer.

Bring basic watercolor supplies, brushes, paints, and palette if you have them. Paper will be supplied and setups with paints and brushes will be available for those who do not have their own. There will be no charge for the class.

Stamer has been painting for more than 40 years. Her first works were in oils; later she embraced watercolors. Birds, wildlife and Sussex County scenes are most often the subjects of her realistic art.

Her works have received many awards, including being the Featured Sussex County Artist at the New Jersey State Fair and two best in shows at the 1995 Art Association in Roxbury Members Show and the 2020 NJAA Chilton Hospital exhibit.

She is currently affiliated with the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council, the Art Association in Roxbury, the Sparta Woman’s Club Art Department, and the New Jersey Art Association. In recent years Stamer has taught classes in watercolors, mostly through the Sparta Woman’s Club and at Unity of Sussex County.

Her greatest pleasure is to inspire her students and see that even beginners new to watercolors can have fun and discover new abilities.

For more information email Stamer at wendystamer@yahoo.com.

ABOUT THE SUSSEX COUNTY ART SOCIETY
The Sussex County Art Society has served artists in Sussex County since 1964. Besides holding workshops like this, the SCAS invites guest artists to demonstrate in various media at its monthly meetings, and members hold informal critiquing sessions.
Members also exhibit their artwork in the municipal buildings of Lafayette, Frankford and Hampton townships.
Funding for their demonstrations has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council.
Watch for meeting announcements and winter and spring schedules on the SCAS Facebook page.