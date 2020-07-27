Summer in the Mountains Art Festival returns Saturday

Vernon. The third annual Summer in the Mountains Art Festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at Maple Grange Park in Vernon (rain date is Aug. 2). This free family event, sponsored by the Vernon Township Board of Recreation, will feature music, popcorn, and fun. Bring your own chalk and your creativity and help turn the walking path at Maple Grange Park into a masterpiece. There will be a contest for the drawings with prizes awarded for creativity. Registration is required for judging purposes; download the registration form at vernontwp.com/pdf/2020_smsaf_registration.pdf. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced, and spaces will be spread out along the walking path. Attendees are asked to wear masks.