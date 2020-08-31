Support your local farmers at chicken barbecue fundraiser

Support your local farmers at Rooster’s Family Fun Day at the Fair and enjoy a great traditional chicken barbecue.

The Sussex County Board of Agriculture will hold this year’s 78th annual “On the Fly” barbecue from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19. You may pick up your dinner at the board of agriculture building.

Your local farmers prepare the chicken, slow-roasted over hot coals, fresh from Sussex Meat Packing. A secret, all-natural sauce, a recipe of Charlie Pratchaler, has made this barbecue famous.

Summertime favorite corn on the cob comes from Ideal Farms and Tranquility Farms, tomatoes from Lentini Farms, and dinner rolls from Holland American Bakery.

The Sussex County Board of Agriculture has been holding a chicken barbecue the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show since 1942 . Tickets are $15 and must be purchased ahead of time at Brodhecker Farms, Ideal Farms, Space Farms, the Sussex County Fairgrounds, Sussex County Farmers Market at the Fairgrounds, Sussex Meat Packing, or Windybrow Farms. Tickets may also be purchased online at sussexcountyboardofagriculture.org.

The proceeds from this annual fundraiser help fund scholarships for future farmers and agriculture-related programs.

For more information, call Art Fetzer at 973-271-4892.