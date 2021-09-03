Support your local farmers at chicken barbecue fundraiser

Support your local farmers at Rooster’s Family Fun Day at the Fair and enjoy a great traditional chicken barbecue.

The Sussex County Board of Agriculture will hold this year’s 79th annual “On the Fly” barbecue from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. You may pick up your dinner “on the fly” at the board of agriculture building.

Your local farmers prepare the chicken, slow-roasted over hot coals, fresh from Sussex Meat Packing. A secret, all-natural sauce, a recipe of Charlie Pratchaler, has made this barbecue famous.

Summertime favorite corn on the cob comes from Ideal Farms and Tranquility Farms, tomatoes from Lentini Farms, and dinner rolls from Holland American Bakery.

The Sussex County Board of Agriculture has been holding a chicken barbecue the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show since 1942.

Also at the Sussex County Fairgrounds on Sept. 25 is the Peter’s Valley Craft Fair.

Tickets are $15 and must be purchased before Sept. 19 at Brodhecker Farms, Ideal Farms, Space Farms, the Sussex County Fairgrounds, Sussex County Farmers Market at the Fairgrounds, Sussex Meat Packing, or Windybrow Farms. Tickets may also be purchased online at sussexcountyboardofagriculture.org.

The Sussex County Board of Agriculture relishes the concept of fresh, local, clean food, with no preservatives or artificial colors. The proceeds from this annual fundraiser helps to fund scholarships for future farmers, and other agriculture-related programs.