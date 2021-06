Sussex. Celebrate summer with “Ice Cream & Jams,” a free ice cream and music social, to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 3, and on Friday Aug. 27, at Deckertown Commons, Sussex Borough.

There will be free ice cream (while supplies last) and live music by the local band Last Men Standing. There will also be activities for the kids.

The event is hosted by the Sussex Borough Receation Committee and Sussex-Wantage Historical Society.