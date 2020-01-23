On Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. (snow date: Feb. 16), the youth mission team at the First Presbyterian Church of Newton is holding a Sweetheart Dinner fundraiser. This year’s event will feature a delicious, four-course home-cooked dinner, live music, and free child-care for children under 11. The event takes place in the beautifully decorated Fellowship Hall. The menu includes: Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, Romaine & Arugula Salad with craisins, crumbled blue cheese & pistachios, your choice of Mustard & Brown Sugar Baked Pork Loin, Creamy Parmesan Chicken or Vegetable Lasagna, each served with roasted potatoes and vegetables, and choice of assorted desserts. Perfect for couples or groups of friends. Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance. Reserve a table by calling the church office at 973-383-4420. The church is located at 54 High Street in Newton. For information, visit www.fpcnewtonnj.org.