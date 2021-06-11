The best places to make a splash in the tristate area

NEW YORK

Lake Tiorati, Harriman State Park: Surrounded by meadows and rolling, wooded hills.

● Activities: Swimming, hiking, fishing, picnicking, and boating. Permits are needed for all boating activities, including kayaking and paddleboarding, and they’re already sold out for the season.

● Cost: $10 per car

● Hours: Harriman State Park is open from dawn to dusk year ‘round. Until June 20, swimming is weekends only from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. From June 21 to Aug. 22, swimming is open from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Parking opens at 8 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. on weekends. Picnicking is available until the beach opens.

● Address: 2300 Seven Lakes Drive, Southfields

Lake Welch, Harriman State Park: With its half-mile-long sandy beach in the wooded hills of the Ramapo Mountains, it’s the largest beach in the park.

● Activities: Swimming, hiking, fishing, and boating. Permits are needed for all boating activities, including kayaking and paddleboarding, and they’re already sold out for the season.

● Cost: $10 per car

● Hours: Swimming is weekends only from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. until June 20. From June 21 to Sept. 6, swimming is 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on weekdays, and from 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekends. Parking opens at 8 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. on weekends. Picnicking is available until the beach opens.

● Address: 800 Kanawaukee Road, Stony Point

Bear Mountain State Park Pool: A large swimming pool with lifeguards.

● Activities: Swimming, hiking, biking, boat rentals, fishing, playgrounds, trailside museum, and zoo

● Cost: $2 per person, $10 per car

● Hours: The pool is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The park is open from dawn to dusk. The trailside museum and zoo are open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The pool is expected to open the weekend of June 19 to 21. It opens weekends and weekdays starting June 26.

● Address: 3020 Seven Lakes Drive, Tomkins Cove

War Veteran’s Memorial Pool and Splash Pad at Fancher-Davidge Park: Lifeguards supervise the pool and guests at all times.

● Activities: Swimming, playground, basketball, 9-hole disc golf course, walking trails, softball field

● Cost: $1 per child, $3 per adult

● Hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The pool opens June 28.

● Address: 158 Lake Ave, Middletown

Lake Superior State Park: Boating is allowed, but gas motors are prohibited. Rowboats and pedalboats are available to rent during the summer.

● Activities: Swimming, boating, fishing, picnicking, volleyball, and playgrounds.

● Cost: $5 per person. Children under 3, senior citizens, and veterans are admitted free.

● Hours: The beach opens the weekend of June 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Starting June 26, the beach will be fully open for the season, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Friday through Sunday. The park is open from dawn to dusk.

● Address: 342 Dr. Duggan Road, Bethel

West End Beach: A popular destination for swimming and non-motorized boating. Kayakers often start trips further north in Pond Eddy and paddle down the Delaware River to West End Beach.

● Activities: Swimming, boating, fishing, softball field, playground

● Cost: $10 per car

● Hours: The boat launch is open every day. Swimming hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. The beach officially opens for swimming on June 25.

● Address: 14 Ferry St., Port Jervis

Lake Awosting and Lake Minnewaska, Minnewaska State Park: Beaches open June 19. Located on the picturesque Shawangunk Mountain Ridge, the park is home to 50 miles of trails, two swimming locations at Lake Minnewaska and Lake Awosting, and numerous waterfalls.

● Activities: Swimming, boating, biking, hiking, rock climbing, waterfalls, equestrian trails

● Cost: $10 per car

● Hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

● Address: 5281 Route 44-55, Kerhonkson

Circleville Park: Also known as C. Hudson Thompson Memorial Park, the park includes a seven-acre lake with lifeguards.

● Activities: Swimming, fishing, pedalboats, softball and soccer fields, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, horseshoe pits (bring your own shoes), playgrounds

● Cost: $3 per person

● Hours: Swimming starts Saturday, June 26. The park is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

● Address: 2166-2208 NY-302, Circleville

Glenmere Lake: This 309-acre lake in the Village of Florida is a popular fishing location.

● Activities: Canoeing, kayaking, boating, picnicking, fishing. No gas motors allowed.

● Cost: Unless you are a Village of Florida or Town of Warwick resident, it is $10 per day or $50 for a season pass, plus an additional $10 for a dog pass and $5 for a boating pass. Village of Florida residents get two free passes and pay $5 per additional pass. Warwick residents pay $5 for their first two passes, and all additional passes cost another $5. Boating is free and dogs are admitted free for both Warwick and Florida residents.

● Hours: 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. daily

● Address: Glenmere Lake, Mayer Hartel Avenue, Florida

Kowawese Unique Area at Plum Point: 102-acre state park features a a 2,000-foot sandy beach on the Hudson River.

● Activities: Boating (car-top boats only), fishing, picnicking

● Cost: Free

● Address: 90 Plum Point Lane, New Windsor

Walton Lake: 117-acre lake off Lakes Road in Monroe. Be sure to use the New York State boat access area, as other docks and beaches are privately owned.

● Activities: Boating, canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding. No gas motors.

● Cost: Free

● Address: 525 Lakes Road, Monroe

Split Rock, Mohonk Preserve: Take the Coxing Trailhead to Split Rock, a gorge featuring an eight-foot waterfall and swimming hole that is between five and eight feet deep. It’s a popular area, so be sure to arrive early. No lifeguards or supervision.

● Activities: Hiking, biking, swimming, horseback riding

● Cost: Day passes are $15 for hikers and $20 for bicyclists, climbers, and horseback riders. Memberships start at $60 for adults, $15 for children, and $50 for seniors and students.

● Hours: Trailheads opens at 7 a.m. for members, 9 a.m. for day-use visitors

● Address: 800 Clove Road, Gardiner

PENNSYLVANIA

Milford Beach: A beach along the Delaware River complete with picnic areas, a pavilion, restrooms, a boat launch, a canoe launch, and trails. There are no lifeguards.

● Activities: Swimming, picnicking, canoeing, fishing, hiking, and bicycling

● Cost: $10 per vehicle

● Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 pm.

● Address: 150 Milford Beach Road, Milford

Palmyra Township Public Beach: This beach on Lake Wallenpaupack has lifeguards and picnicking areas.

● Activities: Swimming, picnicking, grilling, volleyball

● Cost: $5 for adults, $2 for ages children 4 to 11, free for children under 3

● Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. The beach opens for the season on June 19.

● Address: 2512 Route 6, Hawley

Promised Land State Park: A 3,000-acre state park on the Pocono Plateau surrounded by forest and complete with two lakes for boating and fishing, and 50 miles of scenic hiking trails. Swimming is allowed in a designated area at Upper Lake. There is no lifeguard.

● Activities: Hiking, fishing, swimming, picnicking, biking

● Hours: 8 a.m. to sunset.

● Cost: Free

● Address: 100 Lower Lake Road, Greentown

NEW JERSEY

Lake Marcia, High Point State Park: 20-acre lake with a beach, only swim activity is permitted. Flotation devices, kayaks, and paddleboards are prohibited.

● Activities: Swimming

● Cost: $5 on weekdays, $10 on weekends for New Jersey residents. $10 on weekdays, $20 on weekends nonresidents.

● Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Swimming is expected to open mid-June, after lifeguards complete training.

● Address: 1480 State Route 23, Wantage

Sawmill Lake and Steenykill Lake, High Point State Park: Boats and personal watercraft are permitted on both lakes. The park is home to more than 50 miles of hiking trails. High Point Monument at the summit of the Kittatinny Ridge, the highest elevation in New Jersey.

● Activities: Boating, hiking, biking, canoeing, kayaking, fishing

● Cost: $5 on weekdays, $10 on weekends for New Jersey residents. $10 on weekdays, $20 on weekends nonresidents.

● Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

● Address: 1480 State Route 23, Wantage

Waywayanda State Park: Lake Waywayanda has a sand beach, designated swimming area, and is surrounded by hilly forest and over 60 miles of hiking trails. Swimming is expected to open mid-June, after lifeguards complete training. Changing areas, restrooms, concession stand, and first aid on-site.

● Activities: Swimming, kayaking, canoeing, boating (no gas motors), fishing, playground, trails for hiking and biking

● Cost: $5 per vehicle for New Jersey residents, $10 for nonresidents

● Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

● Address: 885 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt

Lake Hopatcong, Hopatcong State Park: The largest lake in New Jersey with designated swimming and picnic areas.

● Activities: Swimming, picnicking, fishing, boating (all types permitted), hiking, biking

● Cost: $6 weekdays and $10 weekends per car for New Jersey residents

● Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

● Address: 260 Lakeside Boulevard, Landing

Lake Musconetcong, Hopatcong State Park: A smaller lake in park.

● Activities: Kayaking, canoeing, fishing, hiking, biking

● Cost: $6 weekdays and $10 weekends per car for New Jersey residents

● Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

● Address: 260 Lakeside Boulevard, Landing

Tomahawk Lake Water Park: 200-acre park complete with 18-hole miniature golf course, refreshment stand, and designated “kiddie” area.

● Activities: Swimming, miniature golf, horseshoes, sand volleyball, picnicking

● Cost: $75 single person season pass

● Hours: 9 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. on weekends

● Address: 155 Tomahawk Trail, Sparta

Monksville Reservoir and Green Turtle Pond, Long Pond Ironworks State Park: Mountain bikers will find miles of challenging trails, and hikers will find dozens of miles of marked trails. Paddleboard and kayak rentals are available.

● Activities: Hiking, fishing, boating, and mountain biking. Kayaking, paddleboarding, fishing, boating on both Green Turtle Pond and Monksville Reservoir. Motorboats (10 HP or less) are also permitted on Monksville Reservoir. No gas motors are permitted on Turtle Pond.

● Cost: None

● Hours: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

● Address: 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt

Lord Stirling Park: The Passaic River is accessible from the fisherman’s parking lot for launching canoes. Trout is also stocked at this location.

● Activities: Canoeing, kayaking, fishing, hiking

● Cost: None

● Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Trails are open from sunrise to sunset.

● Address: 190 Lord Stirling Road, Basking Ridge

Highlands Natural Pool: An Olympic-size swimming pool adjacent to Norvin Green State Forest.

● Activities: Swimming, picnicking, hiking, and other recreation

● Cost: $353 for family membership

● Hours: 12-6 p.m.

● Address: 180 Snake Den Road, Ringwood

Mountain Creek Waterpark

● Activities: Swimming, water slides, white water raft rides, wave pools, cliff jumps, and other water activities

● Cost: $70 season pass, $10 day parking

● Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

● Address: 200 Route 94, Vernon

Lake Ocquittunk and Lake Ashore, Stokes State Forest: Non-motorized boats are permitted but swimming is not allowed. There are 63 miles of trails for hikers and mountain bikers.

● Activities: Kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding, fishing, mountain biking

● Cost: $10 on weekends for New Jersey residents

● Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

● Address: 1 Coursen Road, Branchville

Allamuchy State Park: The Musconetcong River winds through the park. A three-mile water trail is perfect for canoeing, kayaking, and rowboats. There is also a public boat launch at Cranberry Lake, whose southern end borders the park.

● Activities: Kayaking, canoeing, hiking, boating, mountain biking, fishing

● Cost: None

● Hours: Sunrise to sunset

● Address: Waterloo Road, Stanhope