A&E. Jo-Ann Stafford who is a Sussex County author of self-help books that are based on spiritual principles, has published her second book, "The Peaceful Path." Stafford was born and raised in New York City, but has embraced life in Sussex County for the past 30 years. She is also a nature photographer and writes Poetry and Haiku.

"We can all create peace in our lives so that we may be peaceful and relaxed in all situations," she stated.

From the back cover: “Life can be serene and comfortable for anyone who is willing to make the effort and to ask God for help.”

Her first book, "Silent Whispers, Photography and Poetry" is also available via her web site, www.lucentvisions.net.