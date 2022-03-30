x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

‘The Time’s Right’ celebrates first open mic in two years

Milford. Performers and their appreciative listeners packed the Sparkomatic Café in the first of the Albrecht sisters’ monthly happenings.

Milford /
| 30 Mar 2022 | 06:19
    Katlyn (left) and Kristin Albrecht performing together for the first time (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Katlyn (left) and Kristin Albrecht performing together for the first time (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Andy Gertler (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Andy Gertler (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Anthony D'Amico (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Anthony D'Amico (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Left to Right, Kristin Albrecht and Katlyn Albrecht, flanked by their parents, Deborah and Bob Albrecht. (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Left to Right, Kristin Albrecht and Katlyn Albrecht, flanked by their parents, Deborah and Bob Albrecht. (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Husband and wife duo, Queen Pashmeen (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Husband and wife duo, Queen Pashmeen (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Michelle Leanna (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Michelle Leanna (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Jude Leduc and Ed Ehler (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Jude Leduc and Ed Ehler (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Part of the L-shaped seating arrangement (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Part of the L-shaped seating arrangement (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Gary Dolgoff (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Gary Dolgoff (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Danna Lyons (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Danna Lyons (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Fred Finck (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Fred Finck (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Scott Palermo (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Scott Palermo (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Jane Himelfarb Quattrocchi (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Jane Himelfarb Quattrocchi (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Robert Tellefsen (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Robert Tellefsen (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Oliver Olive-Eyes (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Oliver Olive-Eyes (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Dr. Joe Ferry (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Dr. Joe Ferry (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    David Wallace (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    David Wallace (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Sparkomatic The Time's Right open mic, March 24 (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Sparkomatic "The Time's Right" open mic, March 24 (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Audience waiting for open mic to begin (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Audience waiting for open mic to begin (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Sipping drinks before open mic (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Sipping drinks before open mic (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)

Fifty people, sitting in close quarters, clutched their cups of coffee and aromatic tea and nibbled on sweet treats. They were having the time of their lives.

All the seats at the Sparkomatic Café & Talkhouse were filled for the first open mic variety show in two years on March 24, hosted by the Albrecht sisters, Kristin and Kate. Both performed, they said, for the first time together that night. It was the first of the monthly shows to come.

Performers signed in at 6:30 p.m. The show began at 7 and ran past 9:30.

Performers intently watched one another’s technique. The guest took it all in — the cadences of the poetry, the strumming guitars, the lovely singing. People tapped their feet and moved with the music. Had there been space, they’d have jumped up to dance.

Some performers invited the audience to sing along. A rendition “You Are My Sunshine” brought a new understanding to the 1939 tune.

Each performance was followed by rousing applause.

So, when the time is right for you, the open mic will be there. It’s free and every fourth Thursday of the month at Sparkomatic Café, 611 Broad St., Milford. Check out the next one on April 28.