Twelve Twenty-Four, ‘a resounding holiday rock orchestra,’ brings its thunder to the Newton Theater

Create a resounding holiday rock orchestra — that was the 2002 vision of Twelve Twenty-Four co-founders George Houseknecht, Richie Kossuth, Lenny Kucinski, and Jason Santos.

Since its inception, the band has evolved from a five-piece rock band to a complete rock orchestra. Over the years, Twelve Twenty-Four built on the core rock band by adding a multi-member string section, several featured vocalists, and a dedicated road crew.

Although they perform only during the holiday season, Twelve Twenty-Four is a year-round project. Behind-the-scenes production occurs throughout the year and rehearsals begin during the summer. Their tour season begins in mid-November and continues through the end of the holiday season.

Inspired by the music and stage presentation of some of music’s greatest rock orchestras, Twelve Twenty-Four presents a show that involves high-energy rock music combined with professional stage effects including theatrical lighting, smoke, and even snow.

If it appears to be a considerable effort for a month and a half of shows, Music Director Jason Santos said there are good reasons the group tours each year.

“The way people come back every year, it’s emotionally charging,” Santos said. “It’s uplifting when people are talking and they say it starts their Christmas off or they’re having a bad day and needed some spiritual uplifting.”

Twelve Twenty-Four prides itself on its efforts to supportworthy causes throughout their touring region. Bassist Dirk Yahraes said, “Christmas is the season of giving and this is the band’s way to give back and pay it forward. We welcome the chance to help those in need. We have donated some of the proceeds from our music sales to the Earthly Angels Autism Foundation, and we have performed free shows for the White Haven Center.”

Over the years, the band has help raise tens of thousands of dollars benefitting school music programs, fire departments, animal rescues, religious organizations, and arts institutes. “This money goes back into circulation to benefit local communities,” Yahraes said. “It is something we are very proud to be involved with and honored to be a part of.”

