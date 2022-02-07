Valentine’s Day brings magic to the Sparta Avenue Stage

Sparta. Michael Kaminskas and Eric DeCamps will perform at the Sparta Avenue Stage’s special Valentine’s Day show, “24 Karat Close-up Magic Show,” on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Internationally recognized as one of the top sleight-of-hand magicians in the world today, Kaminskas is a thinker, creator, and innovator of magic. His magic has been featured on ABC, CBS, NBC, BET and FOX television networks and his one-man show, “imagine,” was completely sold-out for its extended three-year run.

A regular at the Sparta Stage, DeCamps will be opening and presenting some new pieces not yet performed at the Sparta Avenue Stage. His achievements include being voted magician of the Year by The Society of American Magicians. He was a headline performer at NYC nightclubs like The Magic Towne House and Mostly Magic where he learned, refined and mastered his craft.

Shows are at 5 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens, and $15 for students.