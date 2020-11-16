x
Van Kirk Homestead Museum open for tours on Nov. 22

Sparta, NJ /
16 Nov 2020 | 05:51
    An invention by Thomas Alva Edison
Sparta. The Van Kirk Homestead Museum in Sparta will be open Sunday, Nov. 22. Only the gallery that currently exhibits “Thomas Alva Edison: The Person, The Vision, His Genius” will be open to visitors, although they may stroll through the grounds. Four guests will be permitted at a time for 45-minute tours, arranged by appointment only. Masks are required. Time slots are 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:15 p.m. Arrive ten minutes early and expect a short coronavirus protocol and short talk preparing for your entry into the house. A docent will discuss the highlights of the exhibit. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit vankirkmuseum.org. Tours at other times are available by calling 973-459-8221. The Sparta Historical Society is located at The Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St., Sparta. For further details or group reservations, call 973-726-0883 or email spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com. Funding has been made available in part by the NJ Historical Commission through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council and a grant from the NJ Council for the Humanities.