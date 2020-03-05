Vendor tables available for Antiques & Vintage Market

The Sparta Historical Society will hold its annual Spring Antiques & Vintage Market at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 at the Sparta VFW Hall, 66 Main Street, Sparta. Each vendor table or space is $ 25, check payable to the Sparta Historical Society. For application request, call 201-213-2146 or email simmonsjo@yahoo.com. Return the completed form by the May 1, 2020 deadline.

Everything vintage and retro will fill the room. Find antique treasures, collectibles, clothing, coins, jewelry, glass, ceramics and so much more. There will be over 20 knowledgeable vintage vendor display tables showcased. Open to the public with no entrance fee, and a food counter is available all day. Sparta VFW Hall is barrier free with easy parking. Stop in to shop or simply browse.