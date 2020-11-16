Vernon Camera Club presents: ‘Creating a Three-Point Lighting System at Home’

The Vernon Camera Club will host a live photography presentation by John Valle titled “Creating a Three-Point Lighting System at Home”at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Valle, a photographer, cinematographer, and gaffer, will be presenting the how’s and why’s of creating and using a three-point lighting system for non-studio photography. He will show how an effective lighting studio can be achieved with household objects or in a natural setting to improve portraits and still life photography. The presentation will include instructional video and examples of completed images using these simple to create systems.

Valle has worked for commercial clients including the Bank of America, Independent Lodging Congress, and Seatgeek. His independent film work has won awards at the Montclair Film Festival and The Chain NYC Film Festival. He is working towards his membership in The American Society of Cinematographers at The School of Visual Arts in New York City. He is on target to complete his BA in 2022.Additionally, Mr. Valle will be sharing his insightful critiques of this month’s photo assignment on Food. Each club member will submit three images for non-competitive review.

Join the presentation by Zoom invite by contacting the club at vernoncameraclub1@gmail.com. Join other photo enthusiasts of all levels as a member of the Vernon Camera Club. Members explore interesting topics each month, photo assignments, and meet-ups.