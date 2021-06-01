Vote your favorite: Which Great Wall panel is the greatest of them all?

The public can vote for their favorite panel on the newly installed Great Wall of Honesdale. The winner will become a tee-shirt available for purchase.

For the 2021 edition, 12 works of art — including paintings, photography, digital works, textiles, silkscreens, and mixed media — were chosen from a field of 327 entries expressing this year’s theme, “Saturated” (as in color).

The winning artists are Mark Ciocca, Maxine Davidowitz, Lauren Floden, Janet Gaglione, Edna Gonzalez-Rothenberg, Lauren Kuhn, Amanda Miehle, Mark Partridge, Lou Patrou, Johnny Robinson, Robert Stark, and the artist known as /// V.

Voting for “The People’s Choice” began on June 1 and ends at midnight on July 10. Voting is online at thegreatwallofhonesdale.com.

Each $1 contribution will allow one vote. There is no limit on the number of votes each person can cast.

All proceeds from the contest will go to the Artists Fund to help support the production of the 2022 edition of the Wall.

The Great Wall of Honesdale was named the “2020 Artisan of the Year” by the Pennsylvania Route 6 Alliance. It is a project of the Wayne County Arts Alliance and is supported by local businesses, The Jaycees of Honesdale, and The John & Helen Villaume Foundation.

It is located at the end of Main Street at 4th Street in Honesdale, where it is viewed by an estimated 100,000 vehicles per week.