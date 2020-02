The public is invited to Wednesday Walkers, which meets at the Kittatinny Valley State Park Visitor Center. The event is free and for adults. No registration is required. Start your day off right with a brisk 2.5-mile walk in the park to stretch your legs and soak in the tranquility of the season with friends. Complimentary coffee, tea, and light refreshments will be served afterwards. Meet at 9 a.m. Kittatinny Valley State Park, 199 Goodale Road, Newton, NJ. For information, call 973-786-6445.