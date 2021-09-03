Well-behaved dogs cordially invited to PawsaThon fundraiser

Leash up your pup and join the 5K PawsaThon walk to support the Vernon Animal Shelter.

The walk starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Maple Grange Park. DJ Hi Energy Entertainment will provide the DJ, and Oh My Dog will provide the free doggie treats. There will also be door prizes.

Dogs must be well-behaved, licensed, and socialized. But dogs are not required to participate. All are welcome.

Every $15 registration includes a training presentation by trainer and behaviorist Norma Overlook.

Lokai Rose Wildlife and Rescue will be on-site along with a bake sale and tee-shirts available for purchase.

Register at runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Vernon/2021VernonPawsaThon. All proceeds go directly to the shelter.