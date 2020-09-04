Wild West City to honor grandparents during Civil War re-enactment weekend

Time-travel to the Civil War era, when the 27th Regiment of NJ Company F sets up camp the weekend of Sept. 12-13 at Wild West City in Byram.

The Civil War reenactors will chat with seasoned and burgeoning history buffs who want to learn more about this fascinating era. The encampment is included with the regular admission fee, which also includes more than 20 different live-action shows, museum-quality exhibits, and Old West fun.

That same weekend, Wild West City is celebrating grandparents. Now in its 63rd season, Wild West City has been a destination for generations. Now, grandparents can revisit their childhood with their own grandchildren. For each child-price admission, a grandparent enters the park free.

During Scouts Weekend, Sept. 19-20, Scouts in uniform may attend free when each is accompanied by a paying adult. And Dress Up Days, Sept. 26-27, encourage the whole family to dress up like their favorite Western legends, whether they be Annie Oakley, Jesse James, or any other number of heroes and villains.

Wild West City, located at 50 Lackawanna Drive in Byram Township, transports visitors to the streets of Dodge City in the 1880s. For more information visit wildwestcity.com.