Women Writing Across Borders author event this Saturday

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Lafayette’s Black Dog Books will present a program featuring three regional authors whose work explores women’s experiences in a global context.

“Women Writing Across Borders” will take place at Armstrong Hall, upstairs from the Millside Café (12 Morris Farm Road, Lafayette) on Saturday, March 19 at 2 pm. The venue is across the parking lot from the bookstore.

Authors Michelle Vosper, Roselee Blooston, and Marina Cramer will talk about their work in light of women’s issues still prevalent in the world today, such as opportunities in business and the arts, legal standing, personal freedom, and safety. The program will include a brief reading followed by discussion and book signing. Light refreshment will be served.

Tickets for the event are $15.00, and include a copy of Michelle Vosper’s book, “Creating Across Cultures,” a collection of stories compiled celebrating the achievements of sixteen visionary Asian women who must often defy cultural and social expectations in order to heed their artistic drive.

Tickets may be purchased by calling Black Dog Books at 201-230-3900, or in person at the bookstore. Additional copies, as well as books by the other speakers, will be available for sale.

The speakers

Michelle Vosper in an independent writer and consultant who has lived in Asia for more than half her life. As director of the Hong Kong office of the Asian Cultural Council for 25 years, she worked closely with leading artists across the region. She now lives on a farm in rural New Jersey with her family.

Roselee Blooston is a writer, actress, teacher, and arts administrator whose works for the stage have been widely produced, and whose fiction and essays have appeared in print and online magazines, and in anthologies. She has won multiple awards for her books, including “Dying in Dubai, a memoir of marriage, mourning, and the Middle East.” She currently lives in New York’s Hudson Valley, and teaches memoir and essay writing workshops.

Marina Antropow Cramer was born in Germany, the child of Russian refugees from the Soviet Union, and emigrated with her family to the United States in 1956; she has enjoyed the benefit of lifelong ties to the Russian expatriate community on both sides of the Atlantic. Her work has appeared in Blackbird, Istanbul Literary Review, Wilderness House Literary Review, and Bloom Literary Magazine. She lives in the Hudson Valley, and is author of novels “Roads,” and “Anna Eva Mimi Adam.”