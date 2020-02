Jersey Hills Wood Carvers (JHWC) is a small, diverse group of people sharing their passion, time, knowledge and joy of wood carving. JHWC meets from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. on the first, third, and fifth Thursdays, when school is in session, at the Jefferson Twp High School wood shop classroom. Membership is free. Jefferson Township High School, 1010 Weldon Road, Lake Hopatcong.