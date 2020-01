Youth. The Kittatinny High School Student Council recently held a blood drive that resulted in 50 volunteers donating blood.

“One donation may help as many as three people,” according to the Red Cross. Students learned that there are many people who can't donate due tomedical conditions, and that's why it is so important for those who can donate to answer pull up a sleeve, and donate. Per the Red Cross, “Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood.”