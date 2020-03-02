Daisy Troop to set up cookie booth on March 7 and 28

Sparta Daisy Troop 98008, which is a new group for kindergartners, will host its first ever cookie booth at 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 7-11, located at 85 S. Sparta Ave, Sparta. Girls will be selling cookies at $5-6 per box, depending on which type, with all the favorites (samoas, thin mints, tagalongs.) Donations will be accepted for local heroes (fire, police, EMT.) The Daisy Troop will also hold a second cookie booth at 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 28, at 7-11, located at 33 Pinecone Lane.