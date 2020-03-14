Dr. Seuss fun at 'Love of Literacy Night'

On Tuesday, March 3. 2020, Durban Avenue students and their families participated in our Love of Literacy Night, featuring Dr. Seuss. Prior to the event, all classes created a literacy themed poster that decorated the walls of the gym. Throughout the evening, all children in attendance voted on their favorite poster. The winning classes will sit in the front row for this month’s author visit. Students and families had the opportunity to work together in various Dr. Seuss themed stations. Some of these activities included creating tongue twisters, drawing rhyming words on socks, recognizing real vs. Dr. Seuss (nonsense) words, measuring their foot with various objects and a reading station. The favorite activities were STEAM related.

Students were tasked with building the tallest “Cat in that Hat” hat using plastic cups and index cards, as well as stacking cut-up pool noodles to create “Ten (or more) Apples Up on Top” and play “Hop on Pop” hopscotch.

In addition, a photo booth station was set up for families to take pictures with Dr. Seuss characters. Any Durban Avenue student who pre-registered was entered into the book raffle.

Twelve students were randomly selected during the event and received a Dr. Seuss book. On their way out, each child received a personalized goody bag with Dr. Seuss themed snacks, water, pencils, notepads, erasers and stickers.