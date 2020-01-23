HPV vaccine available at County clinics

Have you scheduled your child’s annual physical? Sussex County Division of Health says not to forget to ask about the HPV vaccine for girls and boys at age 11 or 12. They say that the HPV vaccine protects against Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which can cause some forms of cancer in both males and females.

The Sussex County Division of Health is sharing this important recommendation from the CDC (centers for disease control and prevention). Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted disease in the united states. It is so common that at least half of all sexually active men and women will get HPV at some point in their lives. For many people, the infection will clear up on its own. But for others, it can cause several types of cancer including cervical and throat cancer. Each year 79% of new cancers discovered in parts of the body where HPV is found are caused by HPV.

The HPV vaccine provides safe, effective and long-lasting protection against these cancers. It has been studied in tens of thousands of people around the world. More than 90 million doses have been distributed to date, and there have been no serious safety concerns.

For individuals that do not have health insurance, HPV vaccine is available at the Sussex County Division of Health through the health-check clinics. Call 973-579-0570, Ext. 1211 to schedule an appointment.