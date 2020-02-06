Kittatinny junior selected for All-American Team

Lauren Wrigley Named

Kittatinny Junior Lauren Wrigley has been chosen to play on the United Soccer Coaches Association Youth All-American Team.

Lauren just completed her junior soccer season for the Kittatinny Cougars and plays for the Professional Development Academy, one of the top club teams in the country. She is one of fifty high school students to receive this honor.

She traveled to Baltimore to attend the annual United Soccer Coaches conference. During this huge event, they name youth All-American and College All-American honors. It also includes the Major League Soccer (MLS) and National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) drafts. Anyone who is anyone in soccer attends this event.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to have been named a Youth All-American by United Soccer Coaches," she said. "This has been a great day celebrating alongside my mom in Baltimore."