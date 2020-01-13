Kittatinny names Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Senior Ava Brook who has been named Kittatinny Regional High School's (KRHS) Pass-It-Along Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Brook is captain of the KRHS Varsity Girls Soccer Team and the Varsity Girls Track Team, and is also one of the top students in her graduating class.

Brook has also been a part of the Girls Varsity Basketball team, Student Council Treasurer, Interact Club, CrossAge, Environmental Club and The Chronicles Club. In addition, she is a homeroom captain for the Peer Leadership Club and a KRHS peer tutor. This year Brook also attended the Victory Roads Leadership Conference.

Additionally, Brook is a member of the National Honor Society, has been on the high honor roll throughout her high school career, and is a member of the NJ STARS Program. This past summer, Ava represented Kittatinny at the New Jersey Governor's School of Engineering and Technology where she conducted biomedical engineering research, which was published in the IEEE Xplore Digital Library.

She has been a blood drive volunteer, a volunteer coach for track, basketball and soccer youth leagues, and helps the Empty Bowls Organization. Ava finds time to volunteer at the Layton Hotel and for the Branchville Rotary as well.

She will represent Kittatinny at the Pass-It-Along Scholar-Athlete banquet on March 5, 2020.