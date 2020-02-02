KRHS names Teacher of the Year

The Kittatinny has selected Heather Mate as Kittatinny Regional High School Teacher of the Year.

Most people fondly remember a teacher who impacted their life in some way. Mate says that she can easily list eleven educators who positively influenced her career path. She notes that Armond “Doc” Martinelli and Coach Michael Luna helped her her realize that she did not want to be an athletic trainer, but a teacher guiding future students just as they had inspired her.

Mate attended East Stroudsburg University where she earned a Bachelors of Science as well as a Masters in Education in Health and Physical Education. She then earned her Masters of Science in Educational Administration from the University of Scranton.

She began her career at Kittatinny Regional High School twenty years ago.

“I love the daily interactions with my students, and that every day is a new adventure," she said. " One of my greatest joys is seeing our students thrive once they leave Kittatinny.”

Mate said she'd like to thank her students "for always having an open mind and having the strength to share their thoughts and ideas. Thank you to my colleagues for your support, advice, guidance, and honest feedback. Thank you to our former and current administration for believing in me."