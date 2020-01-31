To honor the memory of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King recently, students from the Hilltop Country Day School preschool class participated in a service project designed to help local children in need. The students created gift bags brimming with all the supplies needed for a festive birthday party and donated the Birthday Party Bags to the students at the Little Sprouts Early Learning Center, the early childhood development facility operated by Project Self-Sufficiency in Newton. Hilltop Country Day School parents donated cake mix, icing, baking cups, sprinkles, candles, balloons, blank birthday cards and small birthday backpacks filled with coloring books, crayons, and playdoh. Christine De Stefano, Hilltop Country Day School Preschool Teacher, explained, “We wanted the children to participate in a service project to honor the kindness and compassion of Dr. Martin Luther KIng, Jr. As a teacher of three and four-year-old students at Hilltop for 27 years, I wanted to find a project that the children could relate to and the parents would appreciate participating in. Thus, The Birthday Bag Project was born.”

Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon applauded the outreach project, noting “Hilltop Country Day School holds the school record for the greatest number of years contributing to our annual toy drive, so it is no surprise that the parents, children and staff would continue that spirit of giving throughout the remainder of the year. These beautiful bags will be provided to agency clients that may have difficulty in providing a birthday celebration for their child.”